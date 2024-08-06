Highlights Brentford are interested in signing Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea, although it will take a 'significant' fee for the Championship club to sell.

The Ireland international has previously been linked with Celtic, who could offer Champions League football.

Burnley are under no pressure to sell O'Shea, who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Brentford are the latest club to show an interest in Burnley defender Dara O’Shea, but the Championship side won’t sanction a sale unless they receive a ‘significant’ fee.

The Irish international only joined the Clarets last year, and he played 33 games as Vincent Kompany’s men were relegated. But, whilst it was a disappointing campaign on the whole, O’Shea was one of few to emerge with credit, as he did impress on occasions.

Dara O'Shea's Premier League Stats 23/24 Season (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 4 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per game 4.2 Clearances per game 4.8 Error leading to goal 0 Aerial duels won 65%

And, those performances appear to have caught the eye of the Bees, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (13:08) revealed that they are weighing up a move for O’Shea.

“Brentford are in the market for a centre-back this summer. It's understood to be their priority position to strengthen at the moment. One player they have an interest in is Dara O’Shea at Burnley. Burnley are asking for a significant fee to sell the defender.”

Dara O’Shea also on Celtic’s radar

This isn’t the first transfer rumour involving the 25-year-old, as it has been claimed previously that he is wanted by Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to be in the market for a new centre-back, and reports have suggested that O’Shea is someone the Scottish champions feel will bolster their ranks as they look to regain their title north of the border.

The appeal of the Glasgow giants is obvious, and they will also be able to offer O’Shea Champions League football this season.

Burnley are right to demand a big fee for Dara O’Shea

Relegation to the Championship means Burnley have taken a big financial hit, and so far the only major outgoing has been Aro Muric.

Therefore, you would expect more departures ahead of the window, but you would think there are plenty of players that Scott Parker would prefer to go ahead of O’Shea.

The former West Brom man has proven himself at this level in the past, and he is approaching his peak years. Plus, the fact O’Shea has three years left on his contract means they’re under no pressure to cash in.

Following on from that, O’Shea has previously captained Albion, so he is a player with leadership qualities, and Parker is going to need to quickly work out which players he can build around.

The dynamic could change if O’Shea pushes for a move, and whilst there’s no indication that could happen, it would present Burnley with a problem, as they won’t want to keep an unhappy player in the group.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

Parker’s men start their Championship campaign on Monday, but you do get the feeling that there’s plenty of business to take place before the deadline.

The new boss has inherited a huge squad, so he will want to reduce the numbers, and there are no doubt new players that he is targeting.

So, it’s one to monitor over the next few weeks, but the fans may need patience as Parker looks to implement his methods on the group, as well as working out his best XI.

Burnley’s first game is away at Kenilworth Road, when they face Luton Town.