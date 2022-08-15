Burnley’s transfer stance on Manchester City man becomes clearer

Burnley are no longer in the transfer chase for Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old is now set to be allowed out on loan by the Premier League champions, with Pep Guardiola believing that Delap has now outgrown the developmental system with 32 goals in 30 Premier League 2 appearances in the last two seasons.

Delap was linked with a loan move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, but Guardiola opted to keep him at the club in the end – what followed was a season ruined by injuries for the teenager.

The green light has now been given for the son of ex-Premier League midfielder Rory Delap to head out on loan, with West Bromwich Albion one of the clubs who are extremely keen on signing him.

Burnley though were linked earlier in the summer, with their manager being City legend Vincent Kompany.

However, despite a clear need for a new number nine at Turf Moor, the Championship side are now seemingly not in the running for his signature, which means they are either looking at alternative options or no strikers whatsoever.

The Verdict

Following their failure to score against Watford on Friday night, Burnley’s need for a mobile centre-forward who fits the way that Vincent Kompany wants to play was pretty apparent.

Delap would fit the mould as a quick, athletic number nine, but for whatever reason, the Clarets are no longer keen on to secure his services.

Playing in a team that will no doubt look to play on the front foot for the majority of the season and will commit bodies towards the attack would fit right in with what City would want from a loan deal for Delap so the transition process back to Guardiola’s system is a smooth one when he’s ready.

It looks more likely though that a West Brom or a Stoke City will win the race for his signature though – Burnley will be looking elsewhere or not at all.