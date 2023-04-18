Burnley are looking to extend Vincent Kompany’s contract at Turf Moor to see off interest from Tottenham.

Vincent Kompany is a man in demand

The former Anderlecht boss was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor ahead of this season, and he has enjoyed a brilliant first year with the Clarets.

Despite a high turnover of players, which included several key men departing, Kompany has built a stylish side that have cruised to promotion, and they could clinch the Championship title this weekend as well.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 37-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere. It has been claimed that Chelsea are admirers, and Spurs are also thought to be very keen.

The Daily Mail have stated that the north London outfit are keen on Kompany, although there are some reservations from the hierarchy due to his lack of experience as a boss at the top level.

The speculation is nothing new, and Kompany has so far refused to be drawn on the potential interest, indicating that he is only focused on Burnley at the moment.

And, the update has revealed that the Burnley board are ready to show their commitment to Kompany by offering him a contract extension, even though he still has three years left to run on his contract with the club.

Unsurprisingly, that will include a pay rise for the boss, and it would seemingly end any talk of the manager leaving ahead of their Premier League return.

Burnley will be desperate for Kompany to stay

It goes without saying that all connected to Burnley will be desperate for the manager to say, as he has been a breath of fresh air since he joined, building a team that the fans love, and they will hope he continues with life in the top-flight with this side.

The talk about his departure has felt constant in the past few weeks, and whilst it hasn’t overshadowed the promotion and the fantastic achievement this season, it’s probably getting annoying for the Burnley support. But, it does show that they’ve done something right in appointing a boss that has attracted attention for European level clubs.

Ultimately though, this is going to be decided one way or another in the summer, and it would be a surprise if Kompany did decide to go, as it feels like his journey with Burnley has only just started, so a new deal would be thoroughly deserved and be a huge relief for all the fans.