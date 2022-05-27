Burnley’s stance on striking transfer deal for 29-year-old becomes clearer

Burnley remain keen on striking a transfer deal for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, according to Daily Express reporter Will Lancaster.

Led to believe that Burnley still harbour hopes of a deal for January target Mislav Orsic this summer. Likely all depends on any top-flight clubs from major leagues making a move as they would be a more attractive option, but Dinamo ready to let him go after their title win. — Will Lancaster (@WillLankyMedia) May 27, 2022

The Clarets will spend the 2022-23 season in the Championship, with their six-season stay in the Premier League ended on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign as they were relegated from the top flight.

Many top stars will likely depart Turf Moor, including James Tarkowski, Nick Pope and Maxwel Cornet, and it remains unclear how much money expected new boss Vincent Kompany will get to spend thanks to the terms of the loan taken out by chairman Alan Pace that the club have to pay back.

Orsic is a player who would cost Burnley money to bring in, and they thought they had struck a deal for the 29-year-old Croatia international in January.

A £7 million deal had reportedly been agreed for the attacker, but in the final stages of the transfer window the move fell through, with Orsic confirming he turned Burnley down – despite stating a desire to play in the Premier League.

Even though the Burnley Express have speculated that relegation has all-but killed off a potential deal for Orsic, who scored 14 league goals for Zagreb this past season, per Lancaster’s tweet the club remain hopeful that despite being a second tier club next season they can entice Orsic to East Lancashire.

The Verdict

It appears to be very ambitious of Burnley to still have hope that Orsic will come to the club even after they’ve been relegated.

The Croat’s form in his domestic league and in Europe over the last few years has been deserving of moving to a top European competition, and that’s almost what he got in January.

The Championship though wouldn’t necessarily be a step up for Orsic, despite being a potential platform to the top flight of English football, and he will surely have much better offers elsewhere.

Burnley may have hope, but they may be better casting their eyes elsewhere.