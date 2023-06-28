Burnley remain determined to sign Zian Flemming from Millwall, and they’re set to go in with another offer for the attacking midfielder.

Burnley to make another offer for Zian Flemming

The Dutchman joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard for a club-record £1.7m fee last summer, and he has enjoyed a fine first season in English football.

Whilst it was a disappointing end to the campaign for Millwall as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day, Flemming shone for the Londoners throughout, scoring 15 goals in the league.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere, and Burnley had made an offer of around £7m as they look to bring the player up north.

That first bid was rejected by Millwall, but that hasn’t deterred the newly-promoted side, as Football Insider has confirmed that they are ‘preparing’ another offer, and there is feeling that an agreement will be reached.

That will be a blow for Gary Rowett, who is trying to build a side that can push for promotion again next season, and it has been a productive window so far for the Lions.

Kevin Nisbet moved to The Den from Hibernian, with Joe Bryan set to follow through the door on a free as his deal with Fulham expires.

Millwall summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it has been a good start to the window for Millwall, but it would be a major blow if Flemming went as he was a major source for goals last season. It wasn’t just goals either with the player, as he brings a lot to the team with his intelligence and technical quality, so there’s no denying that he would be sorely missed if he did move on.

But, the reality is that every player has a price, and if Burnley stump up the cash, they will accept the offer and then it’s about reinvesting, and trying to make the squad better on the whole. Then, it’s about trusting the scouts and the recruitment team to get it right, and the fact they brought in Flemming for such a low fee shows they deserve backing.

For Flemming, the chance to go to the Premier League is going to appeal, and this update suggests he may get that opportunity in the coming weeks. If it happens, he will be missed, but he has done very well for Millwall since his arrival.