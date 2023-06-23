Burnley are still keen on doing a deal for Southampton’s Nathan Tella this summer, even though they are yet to strike an agreement for the attacker.

Who is Nathan Tella?

The 23-year-old joined Southampton as a teenager, and he has gone on to make over 40 appearances for the club, but he failed to truly establish himself as a regular.

Therefore, Tella was loaned to Burnley last summer, and it’s a deal that worked out spectacularly well. The versatile forward became a key player under Vincent Kompany and scored 17 goals as they won the Championship title.

So, it’s no surprise that the Belgian wants to bring Tella back to Turf Moor permanently, but so far no deal has been agreed, despite talks having been going on for a few weeks.

And, with the Clarets in the market for other players in the final third, such as Millwall’s Zian Flemming, it was unclear whether they had moved on from Tella.

However, The Athletic have confirmed that signing the Saints man remains on the agenda for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

“Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is a fan of the Dutchman (Flemming) and is keen to strengthen his attacking options, with Southampton’s Nathan Tella also a target after his successful loan spell at the club last season.”

It remains to be seen whether new Southampton boss Russell Martin can convince Tella to stay on the south coast, but it has been claimed that they will cash in on the forward for around £15m.

Southampton summer transfer plans

With Martin now finally confirmed, you would expect the transfer action to heat up involving Southampton over the coming weeks. Naturally, that will include Tella, who is unsurprisingly a target for Burnley. Even though they’ve failed to agree terms so far, he was so good for them last season that it’s a move they will continue to push for.

From Tella’s perspective, you would imagine he wants to make the move up north, as Kompany clearly knows how to get the best out of him, whilst the appeal of regular Premier League football is obvious.

So, this is one that’s going to rumble on, but Saints are right to demand a big fee, as Tella is a talented forward who is only going to get better, and those funds could help Martin bring in his own players. Yet, if no deal is sorted, he could play a big role for Southampton next season.