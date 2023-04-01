Burnley would be at the front of the queue if Manchester City decide to loan out Taylor Harwood-Bellis again next season, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old joined the Clarets on a season-long loan and has thrived at Turf Moor this term - establishing himself as a mainstay in Vincent Kompany's side when fit and helping them move to within touching distance of a return to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis is set to return to the Etihad at the end of the season but his future beyond that point remains unclear.

What is Burnley's stance on Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

According to a report from The Athletic, the Clarets will be at the front of the queue if Man City decide to loan the young centre-back out again next season.

It is said he's unlikely to get a chance at first team level at his parent club next season but could be sent out on loan if he pens a new long-term deal.

What is Taylor Harwood-Bellis' contract situation?

Harwood-Bellis will enter the final 12 months of his City contract this summer, which suggests a decision will be taken over his future in the upcoming window.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that the Premier League club are keen to agree terms on a new deal with the defender.

Is Taylor Harwood-Bellis likely to join Burnley this summer?

Burnley does seem the most likely destination for Harwood-Bellis this summer.

A new long-term deal at City will be hard to turn down, particularly if there are promises of future first team football, and a loan move away is likely to follow.

The young centre-back has made clear strides for the Clarets this term, thriving in a system that is similar to the one that Pep Guardiola's side play, and the natural next step is a Premier League loan.

Given Burnley are set to return to the top flight, it looks like a match made in heaven.