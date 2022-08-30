Burnley’s stance emerges regarding immediate future of defender

Burnley are prepared to sanction the loan departure of defender Bobby Thomas during what remains of this summer transfer window, as per a report from Lancs Live.

The Clarets, who have had one of the busier summers within the EFL, will be hoping to find a temporary home for the 21-year-old where he can see regular minutes and bridge the gap from where he is now to regular first-team inclusion.

Thomas has embarked on two loan spells away from the Clarets thus far in his career, with the most recent one being with Barrow during the 2020/21 campaign.

Portsmouth have been credited with an interest in the young defender this summer, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon, however, it remains to be seen if they are still actively watching him.

Do you love Burnley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 HOW MANY APPS DID JAMES TARKOWSKI MAKE FOR BURNLEY? 189 199 209 219

The verdict

An exciting prospect with clear potential ahead of him, a top-end League One move would be an excellent next step for Thomas in what remains of this summer.

Of course, Portsmouth do have some strong options in defence, which would mean that regular game time will likely have to be earned than granted, but that could be an excellent learning curve for the young defender.

Given the recruitment that Burnley have already completed this summer, it is extremely unlikely that Thomas would make matchday squads at Turf Moor, and subsequently, a loan move seems the next best step.

However, the Clarets will likely be particular about where the temporary destination will be, given how highly they rate the defender.