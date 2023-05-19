Burnley are preparing for their Premier League return after what has been a mightily impressive 2022/23 Championship campaign at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany's stewardship.

Entering a transitional period when relegation to the second-tier was confirmed, they recruited fantastically well to set themselves up for a successful year, whilst the Burnley boss has passed every test thrown at him with flying colours.

Now, the task is preparing his side to first, survive the Premier League drop, however, the level of ambition within and outside of the club would suggest that there level of expectation will be more than just avoiding relegation.

The fact that Burnley secured their place in next season's Premier League relatively early means that they have had a longer time than other clubs to prepare from a recruitment perspective.

What is the latest on Burnley's interest in Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga?

A report from The Sun a few days ago revealed that Burnley have an active interest in Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga and it was suggested that the 23-year-old was surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

The talented midfielder worked under Kompany's stewardship during the 2020/21 campaign at Anderlecht, before Arsenal secured his services for an eight-figure fee.

As per an update from Football Insider, the Clarets have moved to enquire about a loan move for the 23-year-old ahead of the opening of this summer transfer window, as it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants are willing to sanction a loan or a permanent departure.

Lokonga is expected to be content with another loan move ahead of next season but wants assurances that he can play regular first-team football.

How has Burnley target Sambi Lokonga's career played out so far?

Lokonga joined the Anderlecht academy back in 2010 and enjoyed good progression through the ranks at the Belgian club, right through to senior level football.

Penning down a professional contract in November 2017, Lokonga's first appearance at first-team level followed a month later, with the Belgian appearing in a 1-0 victory in the league against Eupen.

Making a total of 78 appearances during what proved to be over three years within the senior set up, a £17 million move to Arsenal came to fruition in the summer of 2021.

Lokonga has managed 25 appearances for the Gunners since his move and is currently on loan at fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace until the end of the season.