Burnley’s reported transfer dilemma over Southampton man is an absurd one – here is what they should do: Opinion

Without really breaking much of a sweat in recent weeks, Burnley are effortlessly coasting to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It was predicted to be a tough challenge thanks to a change of manager from Sean Dyche to someone inexperienced such as Vincent Kompany, coupled with a major squad rebuild and some key players lost.

However, the Belgian boss and his squad have swept aside most of the competition with ease, with just two league defeats from their 34 matches and they are on a 14-game unbeaten run in the Championship as of now, sitting 12 points ahead of their nearest challengers Sheffield United and 19 clear of Middlesbrough in third spot.

Their spot in the top flight for 2023-24 will surely soon be confirmed, and then Kompany and co can start to plan who they want to be a part of next season’s squad.

Loanees have been a big part of Burnley’s squad this season and have been very effective, but Premier League rules state that you can only bring in two players from fellow English clubs on a temporary basis.

You would perhaps expect both Ian Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to be targets from Chelsea and Manchester City again, with both performing incredibly well under Kompany, with the other star loan player from an English club being Nathan Tella.

Tella has plundered in 14 goals in all competitions for the Clarets so far and he will no doubt get enough chances before the end of the campaign to hit the 20-goal mark – yet despite his performances throughout the season, a report from The Sun this weekend suggests that the club are undecided as to whether to make another move for the Southampton man this summer.

On paper, you would have thought that Burnley would be going all-out for Tella this summer regardless of his situation at Southampton.

Taking current positions into consideration, the two clubs will be swapping divisions next season with Southampton relegated to the Championship, and that could mean they want to keep Tella around with his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium running until 2025.

If Tella made it clear though that he wants a permanent return to Turf Moor, then you’d expect Burnley to have to shell out north of £10 million for his services – that is based on the price of other talents that have been some of the best in the Championship of recent years and the fact that English players seem to be a bit more expensive.

But we have seen that Burnley have been able to land some overseas talents for bargain prices since Kompany arrived – Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Hjalmar Ekdal amongst others have been sound investment and perhaps there could be a winger or forward in mind that would cost less than Tella which is why they are currently having a dilemma over his potential summer arrival.

However, what Tella has showed this season so far should mean he should be right at the top of Burnley’s transfer priorities this summer – the club’s supporters love him, he is clearly fond of the club as well and with his Premier League experience at a young age for Southampton, he would be a perfect fit for next season’s squad.