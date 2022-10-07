Burnley’s previous summer stance revealed on offloading 25-cap international temporarily

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was the subject of loan interest in the summer but the club were unwilling to let him go, according to an update from Lancs Live.

The Northern Ireland international is currently second in the pecking order behind Arijanet Muric and with that, has only made three competitive appearances so far this season with two of those coming in the form of cameos.

He was given the chance to become part of the Clarets’ first team following the departures of Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey – but doesn’t look set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet with Vincent Kompany signing Muric to be his first-choice stopper.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Burnley players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Ben Mee Yes No

Denis Franchi also arrived in the summer from PSG – and looks set to be a long-term option for Kompany to utilise if the young Italian can fulfil his potential in Lancashire.

With this and his national team manager Ian Baraclough hinting that the 25-year-old may need to leave Turf Moor in January to boost his chances of playing regularly for his nation, the 25-year-old may be looking for an escape route.

However, his contract doesn’t expire until 2024 and with the Clarets refusing to let him ply his trade elsewhere temporarily despite seeing him shine at Sheffield Wednesday last term, he is currently stuck in Lancashire.

The Verdict:

From the club’s point of view, you can understand why they want to keep him because he had a successful loan spell at Hillsborough last season and is probably sharper than many other second-choice keeps because of that.

This makes him ready to step up to the plate if Muric does sustain another injury and considering their current first-choice stopper has already been forced to come off a couple of times this season, Kompany will know how important the Northern Irishman could be.

But that doesn’t exactly help the keeper who will want to win as many minutes on the pitch as possible, having already got a taster of regular football both at Wednesday and Leeds United in the past.

Following his time in South Yorkshire last season, the stopper may fancy himself as a regular starter in the second tier, so the fact he’s currently sitting on the bench isn’t an ideal situation for him.

He may have been more patient if his side was still in the Premier League – but the fact they aren’t could potentially persuade the 25-year-old to push for a move away in the coming months.