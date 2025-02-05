Burnley have bounced around the Premier League and the Championship over the last few years, and are well in the race to return to the top flight this season under two-time promotion-winning head coach Scott Parker.

The Clarets spent six seasons in the Premier League from 2016 to 2022 under Sean Dyche, and after their disappointing 2021/22 season that saw them return to the second tier with a whimper, not many could have predicted what was to happen next.

Ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany took charge at Turf Moor, and led his side to a historic return to the top flight as they cruised to the Championship title, but then was unable to keep them in the top flight last term as they were relegated once again in 19th place.

Kompany moved on to Bayern Munich last summer in a shock move, and the Clarets went down the tried and tested route as they hired Parker, which looks to be paying off so far, with his side sat firmly in the automatic promotion race with lots of quality among to call upon over the coming months.

Both the current and 2022/23 squads have been compared throughout this season, as each are achieving results, but with quite different styles of play, and here at FLW, we have decided to compare Burnley's points tally right now, after 31 games, to their tally at the same stage two years ago under Kompany.

Burnley's points tally after 31 games compared to the same point in the 2022/23 season

After 31 games of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, Burnley have accrued 61 points, with 16 wins, 13 draws, and two losses in the league under Parker so far. They sit second in the second tier right now but third-place Sheffield United and fourth-place Sunderland both have a game in hand.

Those statistics make an interesting comparison to the 2022/23 season at the same point, which saw the Clarets on 69 points after 31 games, with 20 wins, nine draws and two losses. Kompany's side were eight points clear at the top of the table at that point in the season, with 15 points between them and third-placed Middlesbrough.

Burnley 2022/23 vs Burnley 2024/25 after 31 league games Team/Season GP W D L GD P Burnley 2022/23 31 20 9 2 +35 69 Burnley 2024/25 31 16 13 2 +28 61

It is clear that Parker's side are a lot more pragmatic than that of Kompany's two years ago, given how many more draws they have racked up compared to back then at this point in the season, and the two respective sides' goal difference also exaggerates that fact even further.

Burnley's goals scored and conceded this season compared to this point in 2022/23

The Clarets have looked to add attacking firepower in the winter transfer window, with the likes of Marcus Edwards, Jaydon Banel and Ashley Barnes brought in, and that comes as no surprise given their lack of productivity in the final third, which has seen them net just 37 Championship goals so far.

They have, however, been very impressive at the back this term, and have conceded only nine goals all season so far with a real focus on being defensively sound that sees them on pace to break EFL records for the least goals conceded and most clean sheets in a single season.

In contrast to that, Kompany's side played a much more expansive and possession-focused style of play in their title-winning 2022/23 campaign and had scored 62 goals after 31 Championship games that season, which was a league-high at the time.

His set-up was less pragmatic than that of Parker's but certainly did not offer itself to conceding goals at will as the Clarets looked to immediately return to the top flight. Their 27 goals conceded in 31 games of that campaign is three times that of the present-day side but was still only bettered by second-placed Sheffield United at that time.