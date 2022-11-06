Burnley’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

After suffering relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, Burnley decided to hand over the reins at Turf Moor to Vincent Kompany who launched a complete overhaul of the club’s squad over the course of the summer.

Under the guidance of the Belgian, the Clarets have made an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign and are currently top of the Championship standings.

Burnley will be determined to head into the break for the World Cup on a positive note by securing a victory in their showdown with arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers on November 13th.

Ahead of this showdown, we have decided to take a look at the players who could potentially leave the Clarets next summer for free.

Ashley Barnes

Burnley decided to exercise an option in Ashley Barnes’ contract to keep him at Turf Moor until 2023 earlier this year.

The forward has struggled to make a positive impact in the Championship this season and is currently behind Jay Rodriguez in the pecking order.

Having previously achieved promotion with the Clarets in 2014, Barnes will be keen to replicate this feat in the New Year.

Johan Berg Gudmundsson

Johan Berg Gudmundsson’s deal is also set to expire following the crescendo of the 2022/23 campaign.

After missing the start of the season due to a calf injury, the 32-year-old made his first league appearance in Burnley’s clash with Wigan Athletic at the end of August.

The winger recently managed to find the back of the net for the Clarets in their draw with Birmingham City.

Ashley Westwood

Ashley Westwood will become a free-agent next summer if fresh terms cannot be agreed with Burnley.

The midfielder sustained a serious ankle injury during the closing stages of the previous campaign which has forced him to watch on from the sidelines this season.

Before picking up this issue, Westwood made 27 appearances for the Clarets in the top-flight.

Matthew Lowton

Matthew Lowton’s current contract at Burnley is also set to expire next summer.

Lowton has fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor following the arrival of Vitinho who is providing competition for Connor Roberts in the right-back position.

The defender could potentially leave Burnley in January as he is not understood to be part of Kompany’s plans for the future.

Kevin Long

Kevin Long’s deal at Burnley is set to end in June and it is currently looking unlikely that he will be offered a new contract.

Due to the presence of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor and Jordan Beyer, the defender has been unable to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven this season.

Long was also mentioned in a recent report from Lancs Live as an individual who doesn’t feature in Kompany’s plans.

Will Norris

Will Norris’ time at the club could reach a crescendo next summer when his current deal expires.

The goalkeeper has failed to make an impact for Burnley at senior level during his spell at Turf Moor and is currently below Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order.