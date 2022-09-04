Burnley’s on-loan Manchester City man attracting transfer interest from Everton

On-loan Burnley centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is attracting interest from Everton, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having coming through the youth ranks at City, Harwood-Bellis has yet to establish himself at a regular at The Etihad, and has previously had loan spells with Blackburn, Stoke and Anderlecht.

This season, the 20-year-old finds himself with Burnley on a temporary basis until the end of the season, and has already made nine appearances in all competitions for the Clarets.

Now it seems as though his form, is starting to attract attention from the Premier League, with attention already turning to future transfer windows.

According to this latest update, Everton manager Frank Lampard has scouts watching Harwood-Bellis regularly at Burnley, as he considers a move for the centre back.

It is thought that Everton could look to cut short the defender’s loan spell by moving to buy him in January, but that a move in the summer may be the more likely outcome.

For their part, City could apparently be open to selling the 20-year-old, if a buyback clause is included in the deal.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, himself a City icon, is said to be keen to sign Harwood-Bellis permanently if his side are promoted from the Championship this season.

However, it is suggested that City’s asking price could be too much for the Clarets, who currently sit fourth in the second-tier standings.

The Verdict

This does look as though it may have the potential to be a rather good signing for Everton.

Harwood-Bellis certainly looks as though he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, after a number of loan spells where he has stood out in the Championship.

That could make him a useful asset for the Toffees, especially given he could be a long term option for the club, although it would be a major blow for Burnley if they were to lose his influence at the back.

As a result, there may be some concern about this at Turf Moor, and they will surely be hoping that if a move does come, it is in the summer, when the centre back’s time with Burnley will be over regardless.