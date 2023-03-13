Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez sends one-word update as he continues recovery from injury

Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez is closing in on a return to action for Vincent Kompany’s side as he was pictured back out training with the group.

The 33-year-old, who has scored nine goals in 24 games for the Clarets to help them to the top of the table this season, hasn’t featured since the FA Cup draw with Ipswich Town which came at the end of January.

A series of niggling problems have kept the player out and whilst Burnley have coped admirably without the former Southampton man, with several others stepping up to replace his goals, there’s no doubt that Kompany will want the experienced attacker back out there.

And, it appears he could get his wish very soon, as Rodriguez took to Instagram to issue an update to fans.

Alongside two pictures training with the rest of his teammates, Rodriguez simply put the word ‘progress’, next to an emoji that confirmed he will be back soon.

It seems unlikely that Kompany will call on the player for the game against Hull City on Wednesday, whilst the FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City this weekend could also come too soon.

However, with the international break coming after that fixture against the Premier League champions, Rodriguez will hope to be involved when the season resumes as the looks to help Burnley over the line in the race for promotion.

The verdict

We know that suffering an injury is the most frustrating thing for a player, so the last six weeks or so will have been annoying for Rodriguez, particularly as he is missing out on playing for this Burnley side that create chances for fun.

But, he’s nearly back now and he will be eager to get out on the pitch and play his part as Kompany’s side look to cap off a brilliant season by claiming the Championship title and, who knows, potentially even setting up a FA Cup semi-final date at Wembley.

For the boss, this is another good attacking option to have at his disposal and he will be able to rotate and manage the group carefully over the coming months, with plenty of competition for those two slots up top.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.