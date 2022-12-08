Burnley’s January striker recruitment plans revealed

Burnley are reportedly set to make “good money available for a striker” in the January transfer window.

The Clarets are top of the Championship ahead of the return of the full second tier schedule this weekend as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Vincent Kompany was appointed in the summer and led a squad overhaul, reinvesting plenty of the money raised from the sale of key players, but missed out on adding to his striking ranks late in the window when a deal for Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi fell through.

It seems the Burnley boss will look to add more forward firepower when the transfer market reopens next month, with Alan Nixon reporting that the Lancashire club will make “good money available for a striker”.

Jay Rodriguez has established himself as Kompany’s first choice number nine but there are question marks over the quality of the cover for him and he has had problems with injuries in the past.

The team has often struggled when Ashley Barnes starts game up top while the jury is still out on Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu.

The Verdict

This is a smart move from the Clarets.

They’ve been the best side in the division so far in 2022/23 but despite adding plenty of quality in the summer window, they still look a little light up top.

Rodriguez has been fantastic but the 33-year-old has struggled with injury issues in the past and losing him for a significant period could be catastrophic for their promotion hopes.

Drafting in some more cover and competition for him in January makes a lot of sense and it seems Kompany will have “good money” available to do that.