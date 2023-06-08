Liverpool are not prepared to sanction a loan exit for promising youngster Fabio Carvalho this summer, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

The attacking midfielder, who arrived from Fulham last year, made 21 senior appearances last term and recorded a respectable three goals in the process for Jurgen Klopp's side during a tricky campaign for the Reds.

Klopp's side's presence in several competitions helped the youngster to rack up this number of appearances, but the ex-Cottager will surely be keen to secure a decent amount of game time next term and with this, a temporary switch away from Anfield could be on the horizon.

Burnley's stance on Fabio Carvalho

Football Insider have reported that the Clarets were open to sealing both a permanent deal and a loan agreement for the 20-year-old this summer, with the player reportedly open to a permanent move.

Vincent Kompany's side have the license to spend a decent amount of money this summer following their return to the Premier League, with last summer's sales potentially helping them to increase their budget for the upcoming window.

Further sales could be on the horizon too, with Wout Weghorst being linked with a move away from Turf Moor. But the Dutchman remains a Burnley player at this stage.

In terms of potential additions, they are on the prowl for an attacking midfielder who can operate in numerous positions and with that, they will probably try to sign an alternative to Carvalho if they fail to secure a loan deal for the Liverpool man.

It's a bit of a blow for the Clarets because they will want to build for the long term now and they won't be able to do that effectively if they bring a load of loanees in again this summer.

However, they can probably afford to recruit two or three loanees to help boost their chances of remaining in the top flight and Carvalho could be one of those additions, as a player who will be a valuable contributor in the final third.

He may not have won a huge amount of game time last term, but he still managed to get some valuable minutes under his belt and also shone at Fulham during 2021/22, so he's certainly worth considering despite the fact he would only be available on loan.

If they can negotiate a reasonably cheap temporary switch for the 20-year-old, the Clarets could devote some of their transfer budget to other areas that desperately need to be strengthened.

Bringing in a striker, a Nathan Tella replacement, a left-back and another central defender have to be on the promoted side's wishlist for the summer.