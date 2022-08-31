Burnley’s chances of signing forward become clearer after club figure comments

Burnley are still keeping themselves busy in the transfer market, even with the window set to close on Thursday.

The Clarets are keeping their options open and could even launch a move for another player before the deadline, with reports linking them with Metz forward Georges Mikautadze.

However, the French side’s president Bernard Sarin has now spoken to France Bleu about a potential deal which would see the player head to England and has rubbished claims that he could be set to switch to Turf Moor. Instead, he insisted that the player will be staying on at the club for the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old has been with Metz for the majority of his career, barring a spell with RFC Seraing in Belgium. However, despite spending all that time with the Ligue 2 outfit, the striker has barely racked up any appearances for the side in the league.

This year, he has managed his best haul of six showings, with the side now playing their football in the French second tier. He’s also managed his best goal return as a forward, with four strikes to his name to date. Prior to their relegation though, he had managed just two appearances with no starts. Those two appearances amounted to just nine minutes of football too.

However, with the player now potentially playing more of a part for the Ligue 2 side this campaign, the club’s president Sarin has revealed that the youngster will be staying at the club beyond the window. That’s in spite of the fact that Burnley had been keen to bring another player from abroad to Turf Moor as part of the project new boss Vincent Kompany is building at the club.

Speaking about the player, Sarin said: “He will be an FC Metz player this season” but also added that “no one is untransferable.”

The Verdict

Georges Mikautadze is a bit of an unknown quantity outside of France but considering who Kompany has signed for Burnley so far, you would trust him with this signing if he pulled it off.

The former Man City player has done some excellent business so far this transfer window – and has done plenty of it to boot – and you would think he knows a thing or two about the 21-year-old prior to any official approach. He will know what he is getting and must think there is talent there to want to sign him.

Considering that he now looks to be a mainstay in the Metz team with the side in the second tier, it is no surprise to see the club’s president ruling a move out. Money talks though and if the Clarets launch a decent sized offer for the youngster, a deal could perhaps be done before the window closes.

It would add another decent forward to the club’s ranks and would add to their already superb strength in depth at Turf Moor.