Burnley’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Burnley had a disappointing season last year as they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Now, preparing for life in the Championship, there have already been plenty of changes at the club.

Long serving players including James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have departed the club whilst Vincent Kompany has come in as manager.

The new manager will be keen to keep a core to his side and then build around that to make sure the Clarets go into next season with the ability to compete for promotion.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what might be Burnley’s best 5-a-side team using members of their current squad.

We start in goal with Wayne Hennessey. Up until his transfer to Newcastle United was confirmed last week, Nick Pope would’ve been the favourite for this spot.

Hennessey made just two Premier League appearances last season. However, he is a player with plenty of experience under his belt with regular Premier League seasons under his belt for both Crystal Palace and Hull City.

Burnley have lost a fair number of defenders this summer but Nathan Collins is the chosen one for this line-up.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances this season and scored two goals alongside that. As a young player, he has plenty of promise and will no doubt be a Premier League player again in no time whether with Burnley or not.

The first of our midfield two is Josh Brownhill. The 26-year-old made 35 appearances in the top flight last season scoring two goals and providing three assists.

He is joined by Dwight McNeil. The 22-year-old made 38 appearances this season and got one assist under his belt.

Despite being young, he has played regular Premier League football for a number of seasons now and will no doubt succeed in the Championship if he stays at Turf Moor this summer.

Experienced striker Jay Rodriguez takes the place up front. Last season he scored just two goals in 29 appearances.

However, he has been a solid striker for a number of years in his career and there’s no doubting his ability.