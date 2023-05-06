Burnley could fork out big fees for players this summer as they look to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League for the long term.

Having cashed in on the likes of Nick Pope and Dwight McNeil last summer, as well as other former key players, should give them the license to spend quite a bit.

According to a report from The Sun, Vincent Kompany has been promised that he will be backed in the transfer market and that's one reason why the Clarets' supporters should be excited for the upcoming transfer market.

There's plenty of work for them to be getting on with, both in terms of signings and offloading players who could be deemed surplus to requirements at Turf Moor.

In terms of incoming players, they could potentially break their transfer record a couple of times, with Alan Pace showing that he isn't afraid to spend big fees on players.

Sticking to this theme, we have listed their five most expensive signings and highlighted where they are now.

5. Nathan Collins (£12m)

Signed from Stoke City, he could have been an excellent long-term addition at Turf Moor but the Clarets took the brave decision to offload him last summer, joining Wolves for a fee reported to be in the region of £20.5m.

Making 28 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands side this season, that isn't a terrible total but he will be disappointed not to have been a regular starter in recent times, spending a chunk of the campaign on the bench.

It remains to be seen whether Craig Dawson will keep him out of the starting lineup for the foreseeable future - but he's only young and looks set to remain in the top flight beyond this term so that's a positive.

The club also spent £12m on Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Manchester United.

4. Maxwel Cornet (£12.9m)

He was another player who spent just one campaign with the Lancashire outfit before being sold last summer, with the Ivorian linking up with West Ham United.

Previously in danger of suffering back-to-back relegations, the Hammers may have done just about enough to keep themselves in the top tier but will still want another win or two to ensure they remain above the bottom three.

In terms of Cornet's progression at the London Stadium, a calf injury has hampered his ability to make an impact this term but he signed a long-term contract when he arrived in the English capital, so has plenty of time to make his mark still.

3. Robbie Brady (£13m)

After leaving the Clarets during the summer of 2021, he didn't find a new club until October, when he signed for AFC Bournemouth.

Unfortunately for him, he was unable to make a real impact for the promotion-winning Cherries but would have been grateful to have spent the season on the south coast.

He then made the move back to Lancashire last year, linking up with Preston North End, and has been a valued member of Ryan Lowe's squad, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

Recording six assists in the process, the Irishman will be gutted that his contributions haven't guided the Lilywhites to the play-offs. He's still enjoyed a productive season though.

2. Ben Gibson (£15m)

Gibson endured a very unsuccessful time at Turf Moor but was given the opportunity to join Norwich City on loan in 2020 before making the move permanent during the following year.

Joining the Canaries for a reported £8m, his current side may have seen him as a bargain but he hasn't made at least 30 league appearances during any of his three campaigns at Carrow Road.

With his contract expiring in 2024, he will be desperate to make a real impression next season to earn himself an extension or a decent move elsewhere.

1. Chris Wood (£15m)

Signed by Newcastle United in January 2022, this decision by the Clarets to cash in on him was condemned by some.

He hasn't been the most prolific scorer since his departure though, scoring just six times in total after leaving Turf Moor and being loaned out to Nottingham Forest for the second half of this season.

Whether Eddie Howe sees him as a key part of his future plans remains to be seen.