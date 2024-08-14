Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Swiss outlet Blick, it is expected that the forward will depart the Clarets before the end of the month.

Amdouni was left out of Scott Parker’s side for their 4-1 win over Luton Town on Monday, with some of the reasoning being due to him arriving back late for pre-season after competing in the European Championship.

But it’s also understood that he is not part of Parker’s first team plans, with Vincent Kompany having pushed for his signature 12 months ago.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances in the Premier League for the Lancashire outfit in the previous campaign, scoring five goals (all stats from Fbref).

Zeki Amdouni transfer latest

Amdouni’s representatives are reportedly working on finding an exit for the player this summer.

There is interest from a number of clubs across Europe, but Burnley are yet to receive a concrete offer.

It is expected that a loan deal with an option to buy clause is the most likely outcome of any departure from Turf Moor.

The player’s underwhelming Premier League campaign has seen his transfer value take a hit, with Burnley unlikely to generate the kind of permanent offer that they would welcome.

Amdouni has a contract with the Clarets until 2028, meaning there is no immediate need to cash in before 30 August.

However, his absence from the victory over the Hatters could be indicative of the kind of game time he may receive under Parker this season if he stays.

It was reported last summer by Santi Aouna that Burnley paid a figure close to €18 (£15.4) million to sign the Swiss international.

He made the switch from FC Basel, where he spent just 12 months before signing to the English club.

Zeki Amdouni’s importance to Burnley

Zeki Amdouni's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.18 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.21 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.06 npxG + xAG 0.30 Shot-creating actions 2.30

Amdouni made his debut for Burnley last August in a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening game of the Premier League season.

He made 27 starts from his 34 appearances in the top flight, with his first goal coming in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in September.

However, he was inconsistent in front of goal, registering just four more goals, including a penalty at Old Trafford in April.

With Parker now in charge, it appears that he has fallen down the pecking order of the Championship squad.

Amdouni departure opens up space in the squad

Burnley have an enormous squad, and will surely be looking to offload some players before the window closes later this month.

If Amdouni is not in Parker’s plans, then a loan move with an option to buy might be their best chance to get a move over the line.

This is not the ideal way to part ways with the forward, but it could yet generate a transfer fee in 12 months if he can perform for a new club.

The Clarets will not need to find a replacement for the Swiss international, as they already have plenty of forward options at their disposal, such as Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi, Wout Weghorst and Jay Rodriguez.