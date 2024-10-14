This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

While Burnley's eyes were on arrivals during the summer window, many may be wondering who the next breakthrough star will be at Turf Moor.

Although the Lancashire club have got a star-studded Championship line-up, there are several talents hoping to come through the ranks under Scott Parker.

With the club going swimmingly in the league, there could be an opportunity for a youngster to come through at some point in the season.

Owen Dodgson backed to make an impact at Burnley

When asked which youngster he would tip to be the Clarets' next breakthrough star, FLW's fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, said it was Owen Dodgson who would make his mark on the first team.

"He's made some really good performances when he has played, when he's filled in and had to do a job where required," Rogers told Football League World.

"I think he's still got a little bit of progress to make in terms of breaking through into a Championship team permanently.

"He's going to be doing the jobs required of him when he comes onto the pitch for Burnley, possibly cup games or, maybe later on in the season where squad fitness is a bit low and whatnot.

"From what I've seen of him in preseason this season and last, I think he's got quite a big future ahead of him. He'll certainly have a career in some sort of Championship football at a minimum."

Parker will be keeping a close eye on the defender and must decide what action will aid Dodgson's progression.

Owen Dodgson would benefit from a January loan move

It is a trying time to break into Burnley's starting eleven, with the club going well in the Championship and 15 players coming through the door during the summer transfer window.

Given the competition for places, Rogers believes that Dodgson would benefit from a January move so he can play regular first team football.

"I think he may benefit from a loan move in January a top end League One team or a bottom half championship team, just to get him that experience, a consistent experience," Rogers continued.

Indeed, the left-back has not featured under Parker so far this season, and with Lucas Pires going strong at left-back, a loan move could be just the tonic for the 21-year-old.

Related Leeds United and Burnley plotting seven-figure transfer swoop for defender The Championship pair face a fight against Premier League sides in their pursuit of the central defender.

Owen Dodgson has enjoyed loan spells in England and Scotland

Similarly to Josh Brownhill, Dodgson was on the books with Manchester United before joining Burnley after a successful trial in 2020.

The left-back went on to make his debut for the Clarets in the third round of the FA Cup, with an eight-minute cameo against Huddersfield Town. However, Dodgson has not made a senior appearance for the club since.

The 21-year-old has benefited from three loan spells during his time with Burnley, playing for the likes of Rochdale, Barnsley and Dundee FC. In total, the left back made 50 appearances during those spells, scoring twice and assisting five times.

Dodgson will now be hoping he can make an impact in the Championship, but that might not be with Burnley.

Owen Dodgson's career statistics to date - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Burnley 1 0 0 Rochdale 18 1 1 Barnsley 15 1 2 Dundee FC 17 0 2

Dodgson could be Burnley's next breakthrough star, with the player impressing FLW's fan pundit in pre-season.

However, the 21-year-old will likely have to remain patient for his chance, with the club going strong and Pires cementing a starting spot at left-back.

A loan move should further boost Dodgson's profile as he must be considered one for the future for the Clarets.