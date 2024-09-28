This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are among the favorites for promotion this campaign, but could bolstering the side in the January transfer window upset the clear harmony within the current crop?

With 13 points from a possible 18, Burnley have started the season as confidently as many had expected them to do.

Despite sitting in third, early signs indicate that they should find themselves in an automatic promotion spot come the end of the season.

The Clarets are most pundits' favourites to achieve a top two finish this campaign, second only to Leeds United.

The squad looks to be gelling nicely under the stewardship of Scott Parker, a man who has tasted Premier League promotion in the past.

While it is far too early to be counting any chickens, one Burnley fan predicts that Alan Pace and co. may conduct some winter business with one eye on Premier League football next season, but there are concerns that new faces may upset the near-symbiotic tactical understanding of the current crop.

Forward planning for Burnley

It is not unreasonable to expect one or two new signings in any given window but Football League World's Burnley FC fan pundit Nathan Rogers, confident of promotion, recalls the last time Burnley pushed for promotion, and some specious signings that 'never saw the light of day'.

“The January transfer window is an interesting thing for us, because I would expect come January, Burnley are probably going to be top one or two, really pushing on for promotion"

"I wouldn’t suspect that we would really need to bring anyone in, you don't want to affect the squad. What I find with the current owners is that when January comes round, they tend to make three or four signings that don’t actually kick a ball until we get promoted, so if we’re sat first or second, I can imagine us going for two or three unknown European wingers who are expecting to start in the Premier League but don’t actually see the light of day until come August…"

"I think January will probably be a pretty quiet month in terms of incomings that could affect this season on the pitch, but I think they’ll start trying to plan pretty early because they’ll expect to be in the automatic spots and they’ll be gearing up for promotion.”

Nathan refers to the 2022/23 season (Burnley's most recent promotion) where a fairly busy transfer window resulted in not one player collecting more than 800 minutes for the club.

Burnley FC Signings - Winter 2022/23 Date signed Player League Minutes 23 Dec Jez Davies 0 13 Jan Ameen Al-Dakhil 671 21 Jan Hjalmar Ekdal 770 25 Jan Lyle Foster 362 30 Jan Deji Sotona 0 30 Jan Tom Tweedy 0 31 Jan Enock Agyei 0

Burnley's owners, ALK Capital LLC are vocal in the fact that they use data-models to scout players from all over the world, so perhaps we can expect some 'unknown European wingers' this winter after all.

Burnley have used the most players in the opening 6 games by a wide margin, which on one hand may imply Scott Parker's ability to juggle even more talent, however, more realistically it may mean that they have plenty enough players as it is.

We will look towards Burnley's activity in the transfer window with great interest, and see if our fan pundit's prediction comes true.