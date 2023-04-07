Burnley can seal promotion to the Premier League this evening, highlighting the incredible work that Vincent Kompany has done.

Even if they have to wait until Monday, or beyond, it’s a case of when, not if, the Clarets seal their return to the top-flight, and they will also go up as champions.

Whilst Championship fans will recognise their talent, it can seem as though Kompany’s outstanding work has been underappreciated outside of Turf Moor and this division.

He inherited a squad that lost many key assets, and he had to build a group with many untested players at this level. Yet, the recruitment has been superb, with Burnley bringing in many bargains in the summer.

That obviously bodes well for their return to the Premier League, and fans will be excited to see what happens when Kompany and the scouts have the lure of England's top-flight to bring players in.

However, rumours linking the club to Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos should be alarming.

The Colombian striker is available on a free transfer this summer, as his deal at Ibrox runs down. So, you can understand the appeal. At his best, he is a nuisance to play against with his pace and power, whilst he chips in with goals.

Anyone who saw the Glasgow side reach the Europa League final, against all odds, last season, will have seen Morelos bully some top defenders on the continent to get Rangers to that showpiece final. So, the talent is there.

But, there are also several question marks over the 26-year-old.

Firstly, he lacks discipline. He has picked up eight red cards for Rangers since joining in 2017, which is a concern.

It’s not just receiving cards though, as there have been other issues during his time in Scotland. Whether it’s not returning from international duty when he should, or accusations from some that he’s not in the best shape, there are regular doubts about his commitment.

At Burnley, Kompany’s success has been built on the togetherness and spirit he has created within the squad, and he won’t want to risk that.

For Rangers, there was a tendency to let things go when Morelos was delivering on the pitch, which was understandable. However, with his deal expiring, you get the feeling that some connected to the club will be glad to see the back of him.

Ultimately, Morelos has the quality to make his mark in the Premier League, but he could easily flop and become a bad influence. For a Burnley side that all buy into what Kompany wants, it would be a needless risk, and they would be much better off looking elsewhere for a new number nine this summer.