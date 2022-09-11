Burnley winger makes promising admission after fast start to life at Turf Moor

On-loan Southampton winger Nathan Tella has admitted to “coming out of his shell” at Burnley after his summer move.

The 23-year-old winger has made fast start to his time in Lancashire, playing in in Burnley’s last six Championship matches, starting the last four.

Tella scored his first goals for the Clarets on his first start, hitting a brace in a 3-3 draw with Blackpool before scoring again in the 5-1 win over Wigan three days later.

With Tella settling in so quickly at Turf Moor, his style of play has inevitably led to comparisons to their former winger Maxwell Cornet as Kompany’s side push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Lancashire Live about his time at Burnley so far, Tella explained: “I am really enjoying it and I feel like I am really coming out of my shell and I am playing with confidence and I want to keep that up.”

One the key factors cited by Tella for his enjoyment playing for Burnley is the style of play.

Kompany’s possession based system is allowing creative players to thrive, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Tella, as he added: “I feel like everyone gets touches of the ball (in the system) we have a lot of possession and opportunities for the boys to show how good they are. I can’t really fault it.”

The Verdict

Tella has been a superb signing for Burnley and has given them a much needed spark in the wide areas. This was an area that badly needed addressing after Dwight McNeil and Maxwell Cornet both left for Premier League moves over the summer.

At 23, Tella is at an age where playing regularly in an unique system will allow him to thrive as he starts to enter his peak years as a footballer.

Maintaining his form will be the tough bit, and being consistent but what he has shown so far in a short space of time will leave many supporters confident that their on-loan winger will be the spark they need to push them into promotion contention.