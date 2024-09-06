Burnley managed to hold on to James Trafford until the end of the summer transfer window, despite some heavy Premier League interest in the England under-21 internatiomal.

Being left out of the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, and for Lee Carsley's first selection as interim boss of the Three Lions didn't dampen any of the feelings from top flight clubs towards Trafford.

He was a reported target for Newcastle United for the majority of the summer. Issues with the fee and the sell-on percentage owed to Manchester City caused issues with the prospective deal, but it was reported on the day before the deadline, by Alan Nixon, that Newcastle were going to return with one final bid.

They'd already signed two other goalkeepers by this point - John Ruddy and Odyssyas Vlachodimos - but strengthening this position remained a priority, as per Nixon, who also said that Burnley were going to drop their asking price to just above £20 million.

Ultimately, nothing ever came of it, and Trafford will remain at Turf Moor until at least January.

Given all this talk about the price that it would take to get the Clarets' number one, how much is Trafford actually worth?

James Trafford's valuation compared to other Championship players

As per Transfermarkt, Trafford's current transfer value is placed at £15.12 million (€18 million). This puts him at least £5 million cheaper than Nixon expected Burnley to potentially sell him for, and just about the initial fee that they paid for him last summer (£15 million plus £4 million in add-ons, as per the BBC).

This £15.12 million valuation puts Trafford as the joint-most valuable player in the second tier. Fellow goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Sheffield United central defender Anel Ahmedhodzic also come in at the same price point .

The rest of the top five most valuable players in the division come from the same team as Meslier: Leeds United. Wilfried Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu are placed as the joint-second most valuable footballers in the Championship at £13.44 million (€16 million), according to Transfermarkt.

James Trafford sits top of Burnley's most valuable players

The five most expensive players currently at Turf Moor, as per Transfermarkt, are all worth upwards of £10.9 million (€13 million).

Obviously, Trafford tops the list of most expensive Clarets. The four who follow him are the injured Aaron Ramsey, Josh Brownhill, Jordan Beyer and Lyle Foster.

The first two are estimated to be worth £12.6 million (€15 million) while the other two sit at the aforementioned £10.9 million mark.

Burnley's 5 most valuable players, according to Transfermarkt Player Estimated value (£) 1. James Trafford £15.12 million 2. Josh Brownhill 12.6 million 2. Aaron Ramsey 12.6 million 3. Jordan Beyer 10.9 million 3. Lyle Foster 10.9 million

Both Brownhill and Foster had reported interest from teams in some top leagues, much like Trafford.

The Burnley captain was the subject of a £3.4 million bid from Turkish side Trabzonspor, which was rejected, according to The Athletic. He also had interest from Premier League sides like Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The South African striker could have been on the move shortly before deadline day. A potential switch to newly promoted Ipswich Town could have been on the cards, but it ended up falling through - all will now stay at Turf Moor, where the clear short-term goal is to get back to the Premier League as soon as possible.