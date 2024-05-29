Highlights Burnley potentially eyeing Corberan & Cifuentes as replacements for Kompany. Restrictive options due to relegation.

Burnley are admirers of West Brom manager Carlos Corberan and QPR’s Marti Cifuentes as they search for a replacement for Vincent Kompany, as reported by The Athletic.

It was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Kompany has left the Clarets to take over at Bayern Munich.

The Belgian emerged on their radar across the last fortnight, but there was a delay over the compensation agreement between the two clubs.

However, that has been resolved, and he is now Bayern Munich’s new boss, which means Burnley will have to begin their search for a replacement.

As well as Corberan and Cifuentes being admired by Burnley, The Athletic also states that Scott Parker and Liam Rosenior, two managers out of work, are also under consideration. The report also states that the club wouldn't be afraid to go overseas to look for a manager.

Corberan and Cifuentes admired by Burnley

The Clarets have just suffered relegation from the Premier League, so their cast of managers may be restricted, but it seems they are keen on Corberan and Cifuentes, as per The Athletic. Former Hull City manager Rosenior is also someone who is highly admired and is without a club.

Kompany's move to Germany has been on the cards for a week or so now, so while Burnley would have been hoping initially that the Belgian would eventually stay at the club, they would also have been expecting this departure.

It is now on the Lancashire team to find a suitable replacement, and according to The Athletic, they have a few candidates in mind.

Carlos Corberan's Championship record Matches Won Drawn Lost Points PPG 168 72 42 54 258 1.54 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 29th of May)

The report states that West Brom’s Corberan and QPR’s Cifuentes are both admired by Burnley, which may not be a surprise given that Corberan led the Baggies to the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten 3-1 by Southampton in the semi-finals, and Cifuentes led QPR to safety, when at one stage they looked doomed, via a storming win over Leeds United.

They are two managers they could potentially look at, whilst another name is Rosenior, who was sacked by Hull not long after the season finished. He had led the Tigers to seventh.

The Athletic also states that Parker, who is another unemployed manager, is said to be another candidate under consideration, and he is said to be keen on the role.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has been linked to the role in recent days, but it is mentioned in this report that he is exploring his options at Premier League level.

Coventry City’s Mark Robins has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Kompany in the past, but is a very committed figure with the Sky Blues, and Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl is an exciting young manager, who has impressed with the Owls, but has just signed a new contract with the Owls.

A name that Burnley already know and is already at the club is Craig Bellamy. The Welshman hasn’t followed Kompany to Bayern Munich and his future remains uncertain, according to this report, which states he could be a candidate for the vacancy, as he can offer continuity from Kompany, and he shares the same ideas as the Belgian.

Furthermore, it's suggested that the Burnley owners are not afraid to go abroad in search of a new manager. Another name that has emerged recently is Raphael Wicky. He is a former manager of BSC Young Boys and, according to HITC, he is someone the Clarets are considering, but they do face competition from Sunderland.

Burnley may face a battle with Leicester City for Carlos Corberan

Burnley are admirers of Corberan, but they are not the only side interested in the Spaniard.

Leicester City look like another team set to lose their manager this summer, with Enzo Maresca edging closer to the Chelsea job.

With the Foxes potentially looking for a new manager, it was reported by the Daily Mail that they could turn to Corberan as Maresca’s replacement.

This interest in the Spaniard comes as he led West Brom to a fifth-place finish in the Championship this season. He has previously achieved a play-off final appearance with Huddersfield Town in 2021/22, when the Terriers were controversially beaten by Nottingham Forest, who were managed by the aforementioned Cooper.

Burnley will likely want a manager with promotion experience

There will be a lot of managers linked to and interested in the role at Burnley, as Vincent Kompany and the hierarchy have done a wonderful job in the last two years to get the club growing.

It will be an appealing job for any manager, especially ones out of work. But the Clarets will not want to appoint just any manager; they will obviously want someone who fits their profile and continues the fine work of Kompany.

They should also want to look for a manager who has experience getting teams out of the Championship. Interestingly, of the names still under consideration, it's Parker, as a two-time promotion-winner, who looks a standout. Corberan and Cifuentes, despite their impressive feats against the odds in the Championship, don't have a second-tier promotion on their English CV.