The future of Motherwell defender Max Johnston remains a mystery with plenty of clubs - both in England and abroad - vying for his signature this summer.

Despite being born in Middlesbrough, Johnston has been at Fir Park since he was 12 years of age and has progressed through the ranks, making his senior debut for the club in February 2021 at the age of 17.

Following loan spells at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers, Johnston has established himself in the Well first-team since the start of 2023, playing 14 times in the Scottish Premiership with two goals and three assists to his name.

And with his contract set to expire this summer, there is plenty of live interest in the 19-year-old and he looks destined to move on to pastures new come the 2023-24 season.

Which EFL clubs are interested in Max Johnston?

Plenty of English sides have been watching Johnston with a view to taking advantage of his contract situation this summer - he can be signed for a small compensation fee and that brought the likes of Luton, Norwich, Blackburn and West Brom to scout him at the start of April, per the Scottish Sun.

It was initially the Hatters, Sheffield United and Preston North End in the mix back in February, but the number of clubs keen on Johnston has increased by the week, with Brighton also said to be looking at him a number of months ago.

Also keen are Championship champions Burnley, with it being reported in March that the Clarets want to sign the youngster when their transfer embargo was lifted in the near future - which has now happened.

What is the latest on the transfer battle for Max Johnston?

Unfortunately for all of the aforementioned EFL clubs, they could end up being gazumped by a top European outfit.

According to the Daily Record, Portuguese side Sporting CP, who knocked Arsenal out of the UEFA Europa League recently, have been watching Johnston and have made it clear that they want to discuss a potential contract offer with the right-sided player.

Clubs from Italy, France and Belgium are also asking the question of Johnston, who's growing reputation means that it is unlikely he will still be a Motherwell player come July.

The report also claims that Burnley did indeed try to make an early move to sign Johnston up for next season, but their transfer embargo due to the filing of late accounts meant that they were blocked at the time.