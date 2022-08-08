Burnley, West Brom and Huddersfield among clubs dealt crucial blow in pursuit of Newcastle United player

Newcastle United prodigy Elliot Anderson’s short-term future has been firmly decided on, with an injury to Jonjo Shelvey meaning that he will remain at the Magpies for at least the first half of the season, reports Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

A hamstring injury suffered by former England international Shelvey has meant that he’s had to undergo an operation, and will now spend 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Eddie Howe will not head into the transfer market to source a replacement for Shelvey – instead, he will give Anderson a chance to compete as part of his three-man midfield in the Premier League.

It is a big step up from what the 19-year-old academy graduate was doing in the second half of the 2021-22 season, where he notched eight goals and five assists in 21 League Two outings for Bristol Rovers as he helped the Gas secure promotion to the third tier.

Howe’s decision to keep Anderson at St. James’ Park is also a blow to many Championship clubs who were looking at landing him on loan this summer.

The likes of Huddersfield Town, Luton, Millwall, Stoke City, Burnley and West Brom have all been linked with the teenager, but now they will not get the chance to bring him in – at least until January when Newcastle could potentially re-assess the situation.

The Verdict

This could be a big chance for Anderson if he gets minutes in the Premier League.

He won’t be a regular starter at Newcastle, but coming on in a few matches, as well as starting EFL Cup games for the Magpies, will only help to serve his development.

Of course, when Shelvey is back fit and firing at the end of the year then the Championship clubs that have been looking at securing his services may then get a chance to do a deal – unless he does extraordinary things in the top flight.

For now though, the teenager must grasp the opportunity in-front of him with both hands as he’s clearly quite highly-rated by a lot of figures in football.