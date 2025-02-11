Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Burnley both left it until last week's transfer deadline day to complete their most eye-catching business of the window.

The Baggies agreed a deal with Premier League Southampton to sign striker Adam Armstrong on loan until the end of the campaign, while the Clarets signed winger Marcus Edwards on loan from Liga Portugal giants Sporting.

Such coups in the market completed by both clubs are reflective of their lofty ambitions, as the Baggies are striving to land a play-off spot for the second consecutive season, and the Clarets are seeking an immediate top-flight return.

Armstrong and Edwards both shone on debut for West Brom and Burnley respectively

After signing Armstrong on loan from Southampton, West Brom may have been expecting a quick impact from their new man, given the fact he fired the Saints to promotion last campaign by notching 21 goals and 13 assists during the regular Championship season.

Adam Armstrong 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 44 Shots 144 Shots on target 64 Expected goals (xG) 22.2 Goals 21 Pass accuracy % 83.2 Chances created 62 Expected assists (xA) 8.48 Assists 13

Then, somewhat ironically, the 28-year-old scored a brace against the Baggies in the play-off semi-finals, before also scoring the winner against Leeds United in the play-off final.

An instant impact from their new man is exactly what Tony Mowbray's side got too, as he scored a well directed volley to give the West Midlands outfit a 1-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls equalised in additional time, but a dramatic winner from Jayson Molumby sealed a 2-1 win and all three points for the Baggies, while Armstrong found the target on debut for his new club.

Thanks to that victory, which the new signing played his part in, Mowbray's men now sit fifth in the Championship table ahead of Wednesday night's important clash with sixth place Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Burnley are third in the second tier, just three points shy of the automatic promotion spots and boast by far the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just nine goals in 31 fixtures.

However, Scott Parker's side boast a weaker attack than that of automatic promotion rivals Leeds, Sheffield United and Sunderland, so they will hope that deadline day signing Edwards can prove to be a difference maker.

The man on loan from Sporting has already shown what he can do in the final third too, as he scored the only goal of the game when the Clarets defeated Premier League opponents Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Edwards was brought on as a substitute just before the hour mark, and his second half contributions proved to be decisive, as he tapped home from close range to seal a 1-0 victory for the Clarets on his debut for the Lancashire outfit, which also happened to be his first ever FA Cup outing.

Marcus Edwards 2024/25 Liga Portugal stats Appearances 6 Starts 1 Minutes played 106 Goals 1 Assists 0

Armstrong signing could be enough to seal promotion for the Baggies

Last season, West Brom came agonisingly close to reaching the Premier League, as they missed out in the play-off semi-finals to eventual promotion clinchers Southampton.

It was Armstrong's clinical goalscoring and assist-making efforts throughout the 2023/24 campaign which helped the Saints seal their immediate return to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Mowbray and co will hope that the striker can emulate last season's success in Baggies colours, and fire them all the way to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Furthermore, Armstrong boasts a particularly good record under his new boss, and was a regular on the scoresheet during stints with former clubs Blackburn and Coventry City, when they were, respectively, under Mowbray's stewardship.

Ultimately, though, the Baggies will be delighted that their deadline day addition has already made an impact at the Hawthorns, scoring during Saturday's win over Wednesday.

Similarly, Burnley will be pleased that fellow late transfer window capture Edwards was able to show what he can do on debut, even against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup.