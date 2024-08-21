Highlights Burnley are interested in signing Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

The Ireland international impressed on loan at West Brom in the Championship from January as they reached the play-offs.

Johnston has struggled to force his way into Brendan Rodgers' plans at Celtic.

Burnley are interested in signing Celtic attacker Mikey Johnston as they look to strengthen Scott Parker’s squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Clarets have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, but Wilson Odobert has joined Spurs, whilst Anass Zaroury is expected to sign for Rennes.

Therefore, Burnley are likely to be in the market for a wide player before the deadline, and Football Insider has revealed that Johnston is a target.

The update states that the Ireland international ‘features highly’ on the list of players that the recruitment team have drawn up, and they are hoping to get a deal done before August 30.

Mikey Johnston would be a shrewd signing for Burnley

If Burnley do manage to get a deal done for Johnston they would be getting a player who has proven himself at Championship level, as the 25-year-old enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with West Brom from January.

The winger joined Carlos Corberan and contributed seven goals in 20 appearances as the Baggies reached the play-offs, when they were then beaten by Southampton over two legs.

Mikey Johnston 2023/24 Championship stats for West Brom - from SofaScore Appearances 20 Goals 7 Shots per Game 1.3 Shots on Target per Game 0.7 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 84% Dribble Success Rate 59% Duel Succss Rate 45%

As well as the goals, many of which were superb individual efforts, Johnston was a constant threat with his pace and dribbling ability.

So, whilst it was a small sample size, the fact that he did so well for Albion would suggest to Burnley that he would be able to make his mark at Turf Moor.

Leaving Celtic could benefit Mikey Johnston’s career

Even though Johnston has made almost 100 appearances for the Glasgow giants, it’s fair to say the academy graduate hasn’t always convinced in the hoops.

He didn’t always get a run in the team, but the opportunities that came his way weren’t always taken, and the fact Brendan Rodgers was willing to let him leave in January indicates he isn’t a huge fan of the player.

Even this season, with Celtic not exactly stacked when it comes to quality wide men, Johnston hasn’t featured much, and a lot of his minutes in pre-season came as a striker.

Man City’s interest in Kyogo Furuhashi may complicate matters, but Celtic are sure to be in the market for attackers themselves ahead of the deadline, so they are likely to sanction Johnston’s exit.

From the perspective of the player, joining Burnley would give him a fresh start, and the chance to perform in an attacking team that should be able to get the best out of him.

Burnley’s transfer plans

It promises to be a hectic final part of the window for Burnley, as they make changes to the squad.

Many of the anticipated sales following relegation didn’t happen straight away, but Odobert has left for Spurs, Sander Berge is set for Fulham and there is speculation surrounding the future of Dara O’Shea.

So, losing those would be a blow, but the club are active in finding replacements, with Bashir Humphreys already through the door and Joe Worrall expected to join as well.

You can be sure further deals are being discussed, so it will be very interesting to see how the squad looks when the deadline passes.

Burnley are back in action this weekend at Sunderland.