Burnley are plotting a move for Ajax winger Sontje Jansen, according to Football Insider.

Are Burnley planning for life in the Premier League?

The Clarets are on the verge of promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, which has led to preparations getting underway for what next season’s squad may look like.

Burnley already overhauled the vast majority of the first team last summer when Vincent Kompany took charge as manager.

But a number of loan deals coming to a close may leave room in the squad for further reinforcements to be needed in attack.

Nathan Tella, in particular, has been a key player for the Belgian this season but could be set to return to Southampton following the conclusion of this campaign unless a further deal can be struck with the Saints.

This has led to speculation that Hansen could be signed this summer as a potential replacement for the winger.

Hansen is out of contract at the end of the season so will be available as a free agent unless an extension is signed between now and June.

Burnley are likely to face competition from elsewhere in Europe, with the 20-year old gaining a number of admirers.

Hansen has been competing with the Jong Ajax side in the Dutch second division, with the team currently 16th in the table.

The forward has made 23 league appearances this season, contributing four goals and three assists for the secondary Ajax team.

It is seen that Hansen fits the ideal mould that Kompany wants from a wide player, making him an ideal target for the Belgian in the summer window.

Hansen’s other accolades include winning the Golden Boot in 2019 competing for the Netherlands in the U17 World Cup in Brazil, which he followed up by earning his first appearance for the main Ajax side in a cup game that December.

He has since made one Eredivisie appearance in the main Ajax side.

Would Sontje Jansen be a good addition at Burnley?

Burnley will be planning for life in the Premier League now that they have one foot back in the top flight.

Hansen is a promising talent having come through the famed Ajax academy system.

Burnley will be a step up for him which will prove a difficult challenge, but Kompany has handled integrating new signings into the squad relatively well.

That he will be available as a free agent also makes this a relatively risk-free signing which could be what’s driving Burnley’s interest in the player.