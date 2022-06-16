Burnley weighing up bargain swoop for 26-year-old defender

Burnley are weighing up a swoop for defender Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, according to a report from Lancs Live.

It is understood that the 26-year-old is ready to make a return to English football following a stint in the Netherlands.

Reading are also believed to be keen on securing the services of Ormonde-Ottewill whilst a number of unnamed League One clubs are keeping tabs on him.

The left-back has been offered fresh terms by his current club Excelsior Rotterdam who want to retain his services.

With his contract set to expire at the end of June, Ormonde-Ottewill is currently on course to become a free-agent.

During the previous campaign, the defender helped Excelsior secure promotion to the Eredivisie by making 29 appearances for the club.

Excelsior booked their place in the top-flight by defeating Ado Den Haag 12-11 on penalties last month.

Before moving to the Netherlands, Ormonde-Ottewill played for Swindon Town in League One for two seasons.

Burnley will be looking to make a positive start to life under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany when the new campaign gets underway in July.

Kompany will need to rebuild the club’s squad in the coming weeks following Burnley’s decision to part ways with 14 senior players.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether Burnley are able to secure the services of Ormonde-Ottewill.

Yet to make an appearance in the Championship during his career, the defender may take some time to adapt to this particular division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Given that Burnley are already able to call upon the services of Charlie Taylor and Owen Dodgson, Ormonde-Ottewill will need to prove his worth to Kompany in order to bolster his chances of becoming a regular member of the club’s match-day squad.

With the left-back seemingly attracting a considerable amount of interest this summer, Burnley will need to step up their pursuit relatively quickly as there is a chance that they could miss out on his signature if they dwell on whether to make a move.