Scott Parker's Burnley may need to permanently part ways with Scott Twine and Luke McNally in order to complete their pursuit of Bristol City contract rebel Tommy Conway.

Conway is poised to depart Ashton Gate this summer after rejecting a new contract and making little secret of his desire to move on, with Liam Manning having sent the striker to train with the club's under-21 set-up until a suitable buyer can be found.

Middlesbrough reportedly submitted a £5m offer for Conway last weekend. However, Boro's proposal is believed to be strongly incentivised and Bristol would prefer a direct upfront sum for the 21-year-old, who will see his current deal in BS5 expire in less than twelve months.

Meanwhile, Burnley are also expressing an advanced interest in gazumping the Teessiders for Conway's signature. According to BristolLive, the two sides are reportedly undertaking negotiations for a potential multi-player deal which would see Twine - who was on loan with the Robins last season - and McNally both head the other way in order for Conway to join the Clarets if City were to get what they want, having made an enquiry for the centre-back.

Burnley caution issued in potential Bristol City multi-player deal

Despite heaping plenty of praise upon Conway, Football League World's resident Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone has questioned the fairness of the touted deal for the Clarets.

"First of all, I think Conway would be a decent pickup by Burnley," Ben explained to FLW.

"I think he's one of those where he's still super raw, only 21 but 10 goals in both of his last two seasons so he's got the potential to be a real top striker.

Tommy Conway's stats for Bristol City across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 5 1 0 2021/22 6 0 1 2022/23 38 12 4 2023/24 43 12 1 Total 92 25 6

"You look at Bristol City's chances created, they were 16th in the league last year. So if you've got a bit more service in a good team and get him around the goal, he's going to score goals. He could be a really great player for us.

"The only thing I worry about if we sign him is we've got six strikers. I'd imagine Michael Obafemi might be moved on, Zeki Amdouni might be sold because he seems too good for the Championship even though he didn't do much last season.

"In terms of Scott Twine and Luke McNally going the other way, I wouldn't have both going the other way.

"But they've got Manning as manager, they really want Twine which is why the deal may go ahead. But I certainly wouldn't be doing Twine and McNally.

"McNally has proven himself as a decent centre-back at this level now, when you're looking at Twine we paid £4m for him, paid £2m for McNally so you're paying £6m there.

"I'd say Twine's value has probably dropped to maybe about £2.5m but I'd [still] say £2m for McNally so is it a fair deal for both teams? I'm not sure it's fair."

Burnley should try and renegotiate potential Bristol City deal

Bristol City are playing a dangerous game with Conway; if they can't successfully broker a deal this summer, the likelihood is he'll leave on a free next summer.

It does, of course, appear inevitable that he'll be moving on to pastures new, but Burnley know their Championship rivals simply must sell and they should be looking to dictate the terms of the deal more on their terms.

Twine's career at Turf Moor has been a disappointment for all parties and the best solution for the player is to seek a move this summer, preferably back under Manning's tutelage.

But McNally, as Ben rightly points out, is now a seasoned and well-regarded second-tier defender who Burnley could certainly get more out of. He's still only 24, which is fairly young for a defender with such composure to his game, and the Clarets would benefit from keeping him around ahead of their promotion push in 2024/25.

With that in mind, it may be in Burnley's best interest to broker an exchange involving just Conway and Twine alongside a fair financial sweetener too. Conway is a fine player with a significant future and could be poised to take the Championship by storm in a side capable of carving out more chances, so he's not worth missing out on.

It may be the case that Burnley have to simply suck it up and play into the Robins' demands, but they shouldn't do that without attempting to exclude McNally from negotiations first.