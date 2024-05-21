Highlights Vincent Kompany is eyeing the Bayern Munich job, adding to a chaotic season of managerial shifts in Europe.

Bayern are seeking a Tuchel replacement

Vincent Kompany is reported to be interested in taking the Bayern Munich job, as news around his Burnley future continues to swirl.

This season has been one of the most hectic in recent memory for managerial changes, rumours and appointments. Across the big European leagues, Liverpool lost their legendary manager, Xabi Alonso stayed put at Bayer Leverkusen, and Manchester United and Chelsea have had wobbles and questions in their dugout throughout most of the campaign.

In the EFL, it has been much the same. Hull City and Sunderland are on the search for new coaches, with the ex-manager of the former (Liam Rosenior) taking the interest of the latter.

Sheffield Wednesday look like they are going to hold on to their young, hotshot boss, but the same might not be true for Ipswich Town, as Brighton look poised to snatch Kieran McKenna away from Portman Road.

There has been some cross over between the elite of the continent and the EFL, with the most recent news to fall into said category being Bayern's interest in Burnley's manager.

Kompany has held talks with the German giants, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as they look to replace ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The latest development suggests that, like Ipswich, the Clarets could find themselves with a big hole to fill if their bright, young head coach departs.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich latest

The Belgian boss is said to be interested in taking the job at the Allianz Arena. This news comes from talkSPORT, who added that the former Manchester City captain has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Tuchel.

Bayern, reportedly, were interested in Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, and the recently departed Seagulls boss, Roberto de Zerbi, has also cropped up in conversations about who will be Harry Kane's next boss.

The Bundesliga team announced back in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season. However, the possibility of his staying beyond the end of the 23/24 campaign started to become more likely, in part down to their run in the Champions League, but his departure time was made official recently.

After losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, in rather controversial fashion, it confirmed that Bayern wouldn't win a trophy in the 23/24 season; this is the first time that this has happened in a dozen years.

Vincent Kompany could be a very astute appointment by Bayern Munich

For clubs that are the size of the one that is eyeing up the 38-year-old, they need somebody with the personality to come in, guide the ship, and have command over that team; Kompany is someone who possesses those characteristics.

Not only that, he has shown an ability to get his team to play a dominating, attacking brand of football.

The big question for Munich supporters will be the lack of experience he has at the top level. Burnley's relegation back to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League doesn't reflect marvelously on Kompany's ability to lead a team in the big leagues.

Premier League Table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

But his personality, his tactical approach, and his previous experience of working in Germany - he played for Hamburg for two seasons before moving to Man City - could make him a slightly left-field, but good, choice for Bayern.