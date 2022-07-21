Burnley valuation of Dwight McNeil revealed amid West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton interest

Burnley are ready to cash-in on winger Dwight McNeil this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

It is believed that there are four Premier League clubs chasing the signature of the 22-year old this summer.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa all have an interest in signing the player.

The Eagles made an enquiry for McNeil last year, but were rebuffed with a £30 million valuation, which they were not willing to meet.

However, it is now believed that the Clarets are much more open to a potential sale, with £15 million being seen as a likely transfer sum needed to come to an agreement.

The Englishman is also keen on a return to the Premier League, which gives a sale this summer an extra likelihood.

Burnley have already sold the likes of Nick Pope and Nathan Collins to Newcastle United and Wolves respectively.

Vincent Kompany has also added seven fresh faces to his squad in what has been a busy summer at Turf Moor.

The Belgian has brought Josh Cullen, Luke McNally, Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Reilly, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen into the team already this window.

Burnley’s return to the Championship gets underway on July 29 with a clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

McNeil was an important and impressive player under Sean Dyche, which is why it comes as no surprise to hear the club valued him quite highly last summer.

But he is a Premier League level player so it is also understandable that there would be so much interest in signing him.

At this point, Burnley have no need to stand in his way given the level of interest.

Cashing in on him now should still catch a good fee, which would represent good business for the club despite losing such a key player.