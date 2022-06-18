Burnley valuation of 22-year-old comes to light as Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton & West Ham circle

Burnley could reportedly cash-in on Dwight McNeil if they field an offer of £15m+ this summer.

Vincent Kompany has recently taken charge at Turf Moor as Burnley prepare for a new era back in the Championship following relegation from the top-flight last term.

Naturally, changes are expected on the playing side of things following relegation, with plenty of Burnley’s squad attracting top-flight interest.

90min report how McNeil is one of those, with Newcastle United, Tottenham, Everton, Brentford, West Ham and Fulham all credited with an interest in the 22-year-old recently.

Further to that, it’s claimed by Lancashire Live that should Burnley field an offer of £15m plus, they could well cash-in on the winger ahead of 2022/23.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

McNeil struggled to shine in the Premier League last term, registering a single assist and failing to score a goal, despite being ever-present in the league season.

However, in the years prior, McNeil showed his potential, scoring seven goals and registering 16 assists between the start of 2018/19 and end of 2020/21.

The Verdict

McNeil is an asset to Burnley and that’s only underlined by the number of clubs willing to take him back to the Premier League.

It’s not really a surprise to learn that Burnley will cash-in either if a suitable offer comes in, particularly one that’s £15m.

The winger has struggled in the last 12 months and part of the reason why Burnley were relegated was his failure to be that creative spark out wide.

On the back of a poor season and heading into a new era under Kompany, £15m could be very useful.

Thoughts? Let us know!