Burnley v Swansea City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Burnley and Swansea City will both be determined to pick up a positive result this weekend when they face each other in the Championship.

After being forced to settle for a draw in their meetings with Cardiff City and Stoke City, the Clarets returned to winning ways last weekend in their showdown with Coventry City.

Currently fourth in the Championship, Burnley will move above Norwich City in the league standings if they beat Swansea as Dean Smith’s side are not set to play until Saturday evening.

As for Swansea, they will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent upturn in form.

The Jacks have climbed up to sixth in the table after winning each of their last four league games.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Burnley and Swansea team news and share whether there is a live stream for this fixture as well as what time the game is set to kick-off…

Latest team news

Whereas Darko Churlinov is expected to make his return to action before the start of the World Cup, he will not be available for Saturday’s game as he is continuing to recover from injury.

Arijanet Muric missed last weekend’s match due to a knock but is not expected to be out of action for a considerable period of time.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven if Muric is not ready to make his return on Saturday.

Although Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson are both making progress in terms of their road to recovery, this weekend’s game may come too soon for this duo.

Michael Obafemi and Olivier Ntcham meanwhile will both be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven after being deployed as substitutes against Sunderland.

Score prediction

When you consider that both sides have produced some impressive performance during the current term, this particular clash could turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Given that Burnley and Swansea have only managed to claim three clean-sheets each in the second-tier, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if both sides score at Turf Moor.

We believe that this game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Burnley FC flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Brian Easton? 31 33 34 37

Is there a live stream?

Games that take place between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on a Saturday at this level are not allowed to be streamed in the United Kingdom.

Saturday’s match between Burnley and Swansea City falls into this category and thus there won’t be a live stream available.

Highlights of the match will be shown on ITV 4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

This fixture is set to kick-off at 3pm.