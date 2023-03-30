Burnley host Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday night as the EFL season restarts following the March international break.

It promises to be an exciting couple of weeks for Burnley, who are just three wins away from promotion and can wrap that up by the end of the Easter weekend.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are looking for an encouraging end to the season, which will hopefully see them keep a faint play-off hope alive between now and May.

Ahead of the pair's meeting at Turf Moor, we run you through all you need to know:

Burnley team news

Burnley are close to full strength for this game.

As per the Burnley Express, Hjalmar Ekdal has shaken off a knock following international duty with Sweden and joins Taylor Harwood-Bellis in training.

Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill are also training, albeit set to miss out on selection against Sunderland.

Another absentee comes in the form of Lyle Foster, who has had "complications with his passport on his return from (international) duty" with South Africa.

Vincent Kompany commented: "Everyone is back and fit but Foster has had a little bit of an issue getting back, I think something to do with passports. So he’s fit and healthy which is more important, but we’ve got still one player to come back. Other than the passport issue, we’ve got a fully available squad and still waiting a little bit on recovering Jay Rod."

Sunderland team news

There's a chunky list of absentees for Tony Mowbray to contend with.

Jewison Bennette (shoulder) and Daniel Ballard (hamstring) have picked up issues on international duty, with the former out for the season.

Elliot Embleton is another player unlikely to play again this season with an ankle injury. Ross Stewart, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Aji Alese are four more absentees at this stage.

There's been better news on Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin, though, with that pair looking set to be available for the trip to Burnley.

Is Burnley v Sunderland on TV?

The game is live on Sky Sports' Main Event and Football channels, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What time does Burnley v Sunderland kick-off?

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 8pm, with confirmed team news coming an hour prior at 7pm.

Television coverage starts 60 minutes before kick-off, with ample time to preview the clash.