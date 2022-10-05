Burnley v Stoke City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Burnley and Stoke City will both be determined to secure a positive result in tonight’s clash at Turf Moor.

Under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, the Clarets have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 18 points from 11 games.

Forced to settle for a point in their recent clash with Cardiff City, Burnley will be hoping to claim all three points in front of their supporters this evening.

As for Stoke, they will be keen to bounce back from their defeat to Watford in this particular fixture.

The Potters were completely outclassed by the Hornets who sealed a 4-0 victory at the bet365 Stadium on Sunday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Burnley and Stoke team news, reveal details regarding live streams for this fixture and what time the game is set kick-off…

Latest team news

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Darko Churlinov for this fixture due to the midfielder’s injury which is set to keep him out of action for the rest of October.

Manuel Benson and Samuel Bastien will be both looking to force their way into Burnley’s side for tonight’s game after being utilised as substitutes in their side’s draw with Cardiff.

As for Stoke, they will be unable to call upon the services of Jacob Brown (quad), Harry Souttar (knee) and Josh Tymon (ankle).

Jordan Thompson meanwhile is a doubt for this fixture after suffering a facial injury whilst on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Score prediction

Although Burnley have developed a habit of drawing games in the Championship this season, they may prove to be too strong for Stoke tonight.

If Jay Rodriguez, who has scored five league goals for the Clarets during the current campaign, is firing on all cylinders, he could help his side secure a victory over the Potters.

We believe that Burnley will beat Stoke 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Is there a live stream?

If you cannot make the game tonight, there are several ways of watching the match from home.

This particular fixture will be shown on the Red Button on Sky Sports Football.

Alternatively, fans who do not have access to Sky can purchase a match pass for £10 on Burnley’s and Stoke’s official websites.

Highlights of the game will be televised on ITV 4 at 10:30pm.

What time is kick-off?

This game is set to kick-off at 7:45pm this evening at Turf Moor.