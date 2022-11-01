Burnley v Rotherham United: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Burnley welcome Rotherham United to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening in aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have profited from the drop-offs of Sheffield United and Norwich City since the international break to emerge as the team to beat in the Championship.

Matt Taylor has picked up eight points from his first seven matches in charge of the Millers and will be keen to maintain the five-point cushion they have on the bottom three.

The Millers are yet to taste victory on the road in the league this season and for that reason it is no surprise to see the Clarets go in as hot favourites.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the encounter…

Latest team news

To the delight of Rotherham supporters, Chiedozie Ogbene and Peter Kioso are back in training and have a chance of featuring at Turf Moor.

The former has been a crucial player for the Millers for some years now and it feels like he has a big part to play if they are to avoid the drop this term.

For the hosts, Ashley Westwood, Darko Churlinov and Scott Twine are ruled out though none are too far away in their respective recovery processes.

Score prediction

This really is an uphill battle for the Millers and Burnley have shown a lot of attacking vigor in the last few weeks.

If the deadlock is broken early, then the scoreline could become very comfortable for the hosts.

Rotherham’s away form suggests this game will be straightforward for the Clarets.

3-0 Burnley.

Is there a live stream?

The match can be viewed on the Sky Sports app and via the red button on Sky Sports Football.

Alternatively, the match can be purchased for £10 on either club’s streaming service.

Visit Burnley and or Rotherham United’s club websites for more information.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at Turf Moor.