Burnley v Reading: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Burnley extended their unbeaten run to 14 games with a midweek victory over Norwich City at Turf Moor.

That result moved the Clarets to top of the Championship table, with Jay Rodriguez’s late penalty being enough to separate the two sides.

Vincent Kompany’s team dominates the majority of proceedings, and could be set for a similar test against a stern defence this weekend when they welcome Reading to their home ground.

The Royals have performed above expectations so far this season to earn some impressive results.

Paul Ince’s side go into the weekend just two points away from the play-off places, with 25 points from their opening 16 games.

Latest team news

Kompany will have a choice to make in midfield with Jack Cork out suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

With Josh Cullen and Ashley Westwood both sidelined through injury, Samuel Bastien could come into the side in his place.

Meanwhile, Reading have Andy Yiadom returning from his recent ban, but he may not go straight back into the starting lineup.

Ince may opt to go for an unchanged XI following the team’s strong performance last week in their 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Score prediction

2-0 Burnley.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.