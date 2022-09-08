Burnley v Norwich City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

When two newly-relegated Premier League sides meet in the Championship it tends to throw up an exciting fixture.

That is the case this weekend when Burnley host Norwich City in Championship action on Friday evening.

With Vincent Kompany at the helm, Burnley sit 5th in the Championship standings at this early stage, meanwhile, Norwich, under Dean Smith, have put their early struggles behind them to sit 2nd.

With that said, here at FLW, we’ve looked at everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

Latest team news

Both sides come into this clash with players missing. Although there has been some positive news for the home side.

Burnley have been given a boost ahead of Friday night’s clash with Aro Muric available for selection once again.

The Clarets though will be without Scott Twine and Kevin Long who remain sidelined.

As for the visitors, they will be without striker Adam Idah after he suffered a set-back in his return from injury.

Meanwhile, Norwich are also set to be once again without all three of Dimitrios Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Lungi Sorensen.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match can be watched live, with the action being broadcast by Sky Sports.

That means customers of Sky GO should be able to watch a live stream of the match on their respective devices.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Turf Moor is donated

Score prediction

I think this is a very close match up.

Burnley will look to dominate the possession but whether they will be able to do so up against Norwich remains to be seen.

The Canaries have been brilliant in recent weeks after they struggled to get results in their first few games and will be looking for yet another positive result tomorrow evening.

I think it’ll be a draw. Burnley 1-1 Norwich City.