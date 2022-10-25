Burnley v Norwich City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Tuesday night sees two promotion chasing teams clash at Turf Moor as Burnley welcome the visit of Norwich City.

The pair were both relegated from the Premier League last season and are hoping to gain a move straight back to the top flight this year.

Vincent Kompany’s side are one of the most in-form sides in the Championship, currently in the middle of a 13-game unbeaten run in the league.

The Clarets have also won three of their four games to move up to 3rd in the table, leapfrogging Dean Smith’s side in the process.

The Canaries have two points from their previous five fixtures, with the team struggling for form in recent weeks.

Latest team news

Changes are expected from the side which earned a comeback 4-2 win over Sunderland at the weekend.

Jay Rodriguez is likely to return to the team in place of Ashley Barnes up front, with Manuel Benson also hoping to take one of the places out wide.

Meanwhile, for Norwich, Dimitris Giannoulis will be looking to make consecutive starts having made his return to the team from injury on Saturday.

Kenny McLean will remain absent as he serves the second game in his three-match suspension, but Danel Sinani could make his return to the team in place of Todd Cantwell.

Score prediction

2-1 Burnley.

Is there a live stream?

This game has been selected for broadcast on UK TV, with Sky Sports carrying the coverage.

Their preview for the game starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with a live stream option available via Sky Go.

A Sports Pass for Now TV will also give access to the clash.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 8pm.