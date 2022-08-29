Burnley v Millwall: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Burnley will be looking to build on Saturday during tomorrow evening’s tie against Millwall, with the hosts the clear favourites to take all three points from this clash.

The Clarets blew Wigan Athletic away during the weekend with a superb 5-1 victory at the DW Stadium – but have some making up to do at home following their 3-3 draw against Blackpool.

After finding themselves in a strong position against Michael Appleton’s men for much of the game, they will have been disappointed to have conceded twice late on in a local derby and will be hoping to redeem themselves during this midweek game.

Do you love Burnley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 HOW MANY APPS DID JAMES TARKOWSKI MAKE FOR BURNLEY? 189 199 209 219

The visitors will also be looking to treat their supporters to a decent display after suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Reading at the weekend, with Gary Rowett’s side lacking a real cutting edge.

Failing to keep a clean sheet once more against the Royals, the Lions will need to tighten up their defence sooner rather than later if they want to secure a top-half finish once more.

They have the perfect opportunity to lift the morale within their fanbase with a point or three tonight – and we have everything you need to know ahead of this clash at Turf Moor.

Latest team news

Johann Berg Gudmundsson made his first league appearance of the season at the weekend and could be set to feature once again after coming through the Wigan game unscathed, though Ian Maatsen remains suspended.

It remains to be seen whether Scott Twine will be involved though – and the ex-MK Dons man could end up being a game changer if he does manage to return to the matchday squad.

The visitors have received some bad news recently though with Ryan Leonard potentially out for two or three months with a torn hamstring.

Aside from that, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some changes with the likes of Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer available to switch things up if Rowett wants to make some tactical tweaks.

Score prediction

The Lions were very poor at the weekend and they will need to put in a much-improved performance if they are to come away from Lancashire with a respectable result tomorrow night.

Kompany’s side, on the other hand, won’t be short of confidence and with the visitors’ defence not as solid as it was last night, it would be difficult to see anything other than a comfortable home win.

A 2-0 victory could be on the cards here.

Is there a live stream?

This match is available to watch on Clarets Plus, with viewers in the UK and abroad able to tune into this match with this game not subject to Saturday’s blackout rules.

You can also subscribe to Millwall TV to watch and listen to games live, with BBC Radio Lancashire providing coverage of this fixture from the hosts’ perspective.

The latter commentary can’t be accessed online though.

What time is kick-off?

This second-tier tie gets underway at 7:45pm along with five other games in the division.

Watford vs Middlesbrough kicks off at a slightly later time of 8pm, with the duo potential candidates to join the Clarets in the promotion mix this term.