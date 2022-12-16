Burnley v Middlesbrough: EFL pundit shares score prediction

The new-and-improved Burnley continued to steamroll through their Championship opposition as they returned to action last weekend with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

The Clarets went into the FIFA World Cup break off a win by the same scoreline against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers, banishing the memories of their 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Sheffield United the week prior and getting back to what they do best.

Who is the next team that are going to be able to stop Vincent Kompany’s side though?

Well, that could potentially be Middlesbrough, who are the latest team set to travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon to try and end the Lancashire outfit’s unbeaten run at home.

Boro are a team transformed under new head coach Michael Carrick with four wins racked up in his first six matches in charge, with 13 points taken from a possible 18 as they climb up the Championship standings very quickly.

The likes of Chuba Akpom, Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles are set to pose a fierce test to Burnley’s defence, but EFL pundit David Prutton does not think this is the time that the Clarets will falter, as he has predicted a 2-1 success for them on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

And with Sheffield United not playing until Monday night, it would open up a six-point gap to the Blades in second place should Prutton’s prediction come true.

The Verdict

Burnley have only had two real blips this season, and they have both been on the road to fellow teams with parachute payments powering them.

As we approach the halfway mark of the campaign though, they are by far the best team in the division right now, and just think how many points they would have been on if they’d had been able to finish earlier in the season and turn draws into wins.

They are not facing the Boro of earlier in the season though who were a shell of themselves under Chris Wilder – they are fresh and re-energised under Michael Carrick and it shows in their recent results.

It will not be easy at all for Vincent Kompany to rack up another victory, but he will have full faith in his side to get the job done against tough opposition.