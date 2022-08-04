Burnley v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

As the new season continues Burnley host Luton Town this weekend.

Newly relegated side Burnley got their time in the Championship off to a winning start last season as they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0.

Meanwhile, the Hatters came away with a point after a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City.

With their sights set on promotion back to the top flight on the first time of asking, the Clarets will be keen to continue their winning start to the season.

However, for a team that reached the play-offs last season, Luton will also be aiming to pick up a first three points of the season.

Latest team news

Burnley continue to be in good shape going into this game and will be hoping to have a fit squad available.

Last weekend, Nathan Jones didn’t want to take any risks and consequently left Luke Berry, Alfie Doughty and Reece Burke out of the squad.

It’s yet to be seen whether any of them will be available for selection this weekend but Berry and Doughty look more unlikely as Jones mentioned the need for them to build up.

The boss also confirmed Pelly Ruddock wasn’t far off but this weekend could prove to be out of reach for him.

Score prediction

With the momentum from last weekend alongside the home advantage this weekend, we’re going for Burnley to take this one with a 2-0 win.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the game being a 3pm kick-off, there is no live stream but supporters can get audio commentary via iFollow.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday afternoon and kick-off is at 3pm.