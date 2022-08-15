Burnley v Hull City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It looks set to be an interesting tie when Burnley host Hull City in Championship action on Tuesday night.

Both clubs have had different starts to the season going into the match.

Burnley were beaten away at Watford on Friday night, which followed a frustrating 1-1 draw versus Luton Town.

The Clarets did defeat Huddersfield Town in their opening Championship clash, though, leaving Vincent Kompany’s side sitting on four points at present.

Hull City, however, have seven points at this stage after a bright start for Shota Arveladze’s side this season.

The Tigers defeated one of the sides favoured to win promotion in Norwich City at the weekend, which followed a draw away at Preston, and a home win over Bristol City in their season opener.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

Latest team news

For Burnley, boss Vincent Kompany provided the media with an injury update earlier today.

Jay Rodriguez will be once again available for selection after his return as a substitute against Watford on Friday night.

The match comes too soon for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Scott Twine, though.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, a number of question marks remain.

Jean Michael Seri has missed the last week of action and it is unclear whether or not he will be fit for the Burnley clash tomorrow night.

No other definite team news is available at this stage, although it has been reported that the club are hoping to get their deal to sign Ryan Woods from Birmingham City over the line in time for him to feature in the fixture.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, there is a live stream in the UK for this match.

It will be broadcast live on the iFollow service for Hull City fans, and presumably the match will be able to be streamed via Burnley’s respective club channels, too, although this is not 100% clear on their website.

Generally, midweek Championship fixtures, if not selected for live broadcast, can also be watched on Sky Sports Red Button, but again, this is not confirmed at this stage.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Turf Moor is scheduled for 7:45PM.

Score prediction?

Burnley have lacked a cutting edge in recent matches despite dominating possession and Hull will be full of confidence after their start to the season.

I can see this being another frustrating night for Vincent Kompany’s side as they still look to gel, so I’ll go for a draw here. 1-1.