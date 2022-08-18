Burnley v Blackpool score prediction issued by EFL pundit

Since the conclusion of their opening match of the 2022-23 Championship season against Huddersfield Town, Burnley have been unable to find a route to three points in somewhat frustrating circumstances.

The Clarets in each of their four matches have been the better side overall, averaging around 65 per cent possession over their time on the pitch, and they’ve also had their fair share of shots on goal.

However, they have picked up just five points out of a possible 12, with Vincent Kompany clearly experiencing teething issues with his new-look Clarets team.

One true or false question about every current Burnley player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Charlie Taylor signed for Burnley in 2016 True False

An easier task on paper awaits though as Blackpool are set to visit Turf Moor, but they will be oozing with confidence having picked up a 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road this week, whilst their opponents on Saturday afternoon could only draw 1-1 with Hull City.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton expects Burnley to finally get back to winning ways though, as he has noted in his Sky Sports predictions column that Kompany’s side will come out on top 2-0, which would be the first time that they have netted more than one goal in a fixture.

The Verdict

Burnley’s time has got to come soon in terms of winning another match considering the chances they have been having.

It’s a new style of football on offer at Turf Moor and the long-serving Clarets players will have to get used to it quick, as they have been struggling to fully break down defences that are sitting deep and absorbing the pressure being created by Vincent Kompany’s charges.

Blackpool will be another team that sit back and look to hit on the counter, just like Hull did on Tuesday evening, and they have the pace at the top end of the pitch to do it effectively if they are on-song.

In what will be a hotly-contested Lancashire derby though, Burnley will more-than likely come out on top you’d have to say on the balance of probability.