This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season with an impressive 101 points, and many had expected them to be able to make the step up to the top flight, but it did not work out that way.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for the Turf Moor outfit, during which they won just five games and accumulated a total of 24 points, and they will make an immediate return to the second tier.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Burnley are weighing up whether to part company with manager Vincent Kompany following relegation while the Belgian is also said to be considering his future.

Kompany is reportedly on the radar of Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford and Coventry City manager Mark Robins is thought to be in the frame as a potential replacement, along with Birmingham City coach Ashley Cole.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that German giants Bayern Munich have discussed Kompany internally as a possible candidate as they search for Thomas Tuchel's successor, and he "has been considered as an option at several clubs in the recent days" despite the Clarets' relegation.

Speaking after the 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Kompany refused to discuss his future, and he seemed somewhat frustrated by the question.

"We’re not going to finish on that question, you can do better,” Kompany told the Burnley Express.

"I’ve never answered about my future, not once.

"Not now, never in the past, never in the future."

Burnley fan pundit issues verdict on Vincent Kompany's future

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone admitted he was disappointed with Kompany's reluctance to commit his future to the club, but he believes the club should stick with the 38-year-old next season.

"There's a very split opinion at the minute with Vincent Kompany, but for me, you've got to keep him," Ben said.

"If you were going to get rid of him, you'd have got rid of him in November or December, maybe even October with how bad we were, but the fact that the club stuck with him shows there's a real plan.

"I'm not too happy with his comments about the Brighton job where he refused to mention anything about his future, I'm not keen on that, he should just say 'I'm happy here, I'm looking to build in the summer and it's nonsense'.

"I feel like he's keeping himself in the market a bit with that comment, but for me, you've 100% got to keep him.

"If it comes to November or December this season and we're quite a way off the top six, then you've got to start asking serious questions.

"But I trust the board to make decisions, they've made the right decisions so far, and I think you've got to give him at least a season.

"You've got to give him a few months and then you've really got to start asking the questions again.

"Even if he does get us up next season, and we're struggling in the Premier League again the season after, then you've got to start asking the questions again because he's not this young coach anymore, he would have had a few years at that point.

"For me, keep him for this year 100% and then hopefully they can build well in the summer and come back up first time of asking with a squad that should be winning the league comfortably to be honest."

Vincent Kompany deserves another season at Burnley

It is difficult to disagree with Ben that Burnley should keep faith with Kompany next season.

There is no doubt it was a poor season for the Clarets in the Premier League, and Kompany is fortunate to have largely escaped criticism for his side's performances, particularly as his refusal to change his style of play was a big factor in their relegation.

However, Kompany showed that he is an outstanding manager at Championship level last season, producing a team that dominated the division, and it would be no surprise to see Burnley do the same again next term under his guidance.

It would be a surprise if Brighton, Brentford or Bayern Munich were to make a move for Kompany given his struggles in the top flight this season, and Clarets owner Alan Pace should remain loyal to him for another year.